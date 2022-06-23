Chamber Calls For Election Candidates

Local government elections on the Kāpiti Coast are fast approaching. Amidst the usual pre-election bustle, the Kāpiti Coast Chamber is calling for suitable candidates to step forward to serve our community.

The appeal comes in light of councillor Angela Buswell announcing that she will not be running again for a districtwide councillor position. With Mayor Gurunathan not pursuing re-election, strong Mayoral candidates will be vital for securing the future leadership we need to guide our community.

Individuals that are positive, energised, and solutions-focused will help keep Kāpiti moving forward. Our community needs bold voices that are dynamic, innovative, and unafraid to speak up to represent our citizens when it matters.

The next three years promise to be instrumental in the future direction of the coast. Critical issues already on the radar include urban intensification and housing supply, the Three Waters Reform, Te Uruhi Kapiti Gateway, tertiary training and vocational facilities, coastal adaptation to sea-level rise, and the formation of the Kāpiti brand.

“Some of our most influential Councillors to date have been those with skin in the game. Because they are still operating their businesses within the community, they are visible and relevant, and they bring fresh perspectives to the Council table which are grounded in reality” says Chamber Co-Chair Monique Leith.

The Chamber will be organising an election manifesto and running a mayoral debate. It will also be hosting live interviews for all those that will be standing for local and regional council positions, which will be available on the Kāpiti Chamber website.

About the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber is the collective voice for business on the Kāpiti Coast, promoting wealth, employment, well-being, and advocating for local business issues to advance our economy. More than 300 strong, our membership network provides opportunities to connect, upskill, and access business support.

