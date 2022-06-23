Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update - Serious incident at Murrays Bay

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 4:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander:

Police responded quickly to reports several people had been stabbed in Murrays Bay earlier today, with a man currently in custody.

Initial reports came through at 11.18am. Police staff were on scene shortly afterward and took a male into custody. Unfortunately, four members of the public caught up in this incident have sustained moderate stab injuries.

This was an incredibly fast-paced incident and Police would like to reassure the North Shore community that this was an isolated incident.

An investigation is now underway, but Police can advise we are not currently seeking anyone else connection to this event.

Earlier today, the offender has approached a house on Westbourne Road where he has stabbed an occupant of the property.

The offender has left that address and headed towards the beach area, where three people near a bus stop have also received stab wounds.

All four have been assessed as being in a moderate condition.

A member of the public has intervened near Mairangi Bay and stopped the offender until Police arrived shortly afterward.

The offender is currently in custody under Police guard at North Shore Hospital. He will also be undergoing further assessments by the appropriate agencies.

I would like to acknowledge members of our community for their actions, who put aside their own personal safety to get involved in the events earlier today.

Whilst Police generally discourage intervening, we greatly appreciated their efforts today which undoubtedly prevented further harm. We also want to thank those who called emergency services.

Understandably the community will be shaken by what has occurred today and I would like to reassure them that this was an isolated incident and we have the person responsible in custody.

There will be an increased Police presence across the community as a result of what has occurred. I would like to thank the community for their patience as scene examinations and area canvases taking place.

Anyone who witnessed today’s events and hasn’t spoken with our staff is encouraged to come forward to assist our investigation.

