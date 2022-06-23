Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Four Arrested, Firearms And Drugs Seized In Far North Search Warrants

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 5:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Northland CIB.

Northland Police have arrested four people and seized a raft of firearms, ammunition, and drugs following multiple search warrants in the Far North overnight.

Police executed five searches, which saw four properties and a vehicle were searched between Kerikeri and Mangonui.

As a result, five firearms, a prohibited MSSA style rifle magazine, ammunition, a large amount of cannabis, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and $3000 cash was seized.

A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and cannabis for supply, and will have his current firearm license revoked.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

A 50-year-old man was charged with unlawfully possesses ammunition and a prohibited firearm magazine, as well as possession of methamphetamine.

Finally, a 45-year-old man was charged with possession of equipment for manufacturing Methamphetamine.

All four will appear in Kaikohe District in due course.

Police have already warned they are stepping up their enforcement and disruption of unlawful gang activity across the country, and will continue to do so as Operation Cobalt rolls out.

In Northland, Police are also taking every opportunity to target those involved in recent gang and firearm-related violence, as well as other gang events that have taken place over long weekends in recent months.

That means conducting search warrants and making arrests for any identifiable offences.

Our message to those involved is clear —The community expects a zero tolerance for any violence, gang and drug activities.

Police will continue to disrupt this harmful behaviour and it will not be tolerated.

We will deploy as much resource as necessary to protect our communities and hold offenders to account and we will continue to have a highly visible presence across Northland and treat any further incidents extremely seriously.

We are working hard to ensure we keep our community safe, and Police will continue to actively target those involved in criminal activity.

Police welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, gang activity or the illegal possession of firearms in their community. We rely on the eyes and ears of our community and Whanau members who can help reduce the harm in our communities.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org(link is external).

If it is happening now, please call 111.

