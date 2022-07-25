Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Kirsty – $100,000 reward offered

Monday, 25 July 2022, 11:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are today announcing a $100,000 reward for information about the murder of Ashburton teen Kirsty Bentley.

Kirsty was last seen walking her dog on the afternoon of 31 December 1998. Her body was found in the Rakaia Gorge more than two weeks later.

“Police have gone to great lengths to explore all possible scenarios and investigative leads and, even after more than 20 years, we remain committed to holding the offender or offenders to account,” Detective Inspector Greg Murton says.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide answers and a sense of closure for Kirsty’s family.

“That’s why today we’re offering up to $100,000 for material information or evidence leading to the identify and conviction of the person or people responsible for her death.

“Someone out there knows the truth. We urge them to do the right thing and finally come forward — if not for themselves, then for Kirsty and all those who loved her.”

Immunity from prosecution may be considered for any accomplice, not being the main offender.

The offer will remain in place for six months. The Commissioner of Police will determine the amount of the reward and will, if necessary, apportion payment where there is more than one claimant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and reference Operation Kirsty.

Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

