Arrests in Whakamarama homicide



Police have charged two men for the murder of Eli Johnston in Whakamarama last month.

Mr Johnston, 27, died after he was violently assaulted on the evening of Sunday 12 June.

A 29-year-old from Tauranga, and a 21-year-old from Hamilton have been charged with murdering Mr Johnson.

The 29-year-old has appeared in Tauranga District Court this morning and is due to reappear on August 10.

The 21-year-old is due to appear in Tauranga this afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto says: "We continue to support the whanau of Mr Johnson and extend our deepest sympathies at this time, as they continue to mourn the loss of their loved one.

"The investigation team have worked tirelessly to achieve this result, and while arrests have been made, we are still wanting to hear from anyone with information regarding this murder."

DSS Lemoto says we would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen two males walking along Barrett Road between the hours of 7:50pm and 8:40pm on June 12.

We are also appealing for any sightings of a silver vehicle parked in Plummers Point Road between the same times.

Anyone with information is asked to please get in touch with Police by calling 105 or going online [1], and quote file number 220613/3065.

As this matter is now before the courts, Police is not able to make any further comment.

© Scoop Media

