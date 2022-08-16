Fatal House Fire, Thames
Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 6:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a house fire in Thames
overnight.
Police and FENZ were called to the property
on Paeroa Kopu Road about
12.30am.
Sadly, one
person was found deceased at the scene.
A scene guard
is in place.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner, and enquiries will be made into
the
circumstances of the
fire.
