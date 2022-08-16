Operation Kian: Update Into Investigation Of Pauline Hanna's Death
Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 11:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now provide a brief update in relation to the
investigation of Pauline Hanna’s death reported to Police
on 5 April 2021.
Today, a 69-year-old male has been
arrested and charged with murder. He is due to appear in the
Auckland District Court later today.
As this matter is
now before the Court, Police have no further comment at this
time.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...More>>