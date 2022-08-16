Operation Kian: Update Into Investigation Of Pauline Hanna's Death

Police can now provide a brief update in relation to the investigation of Pauline Hanna’s death reported to Police on 5 April 2021.

Today, a 69-year-old male has been arrested and charged with murder. He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court later today.

As this matter is now before the Court, Police have no further comment at this time.

