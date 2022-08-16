Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

MetService Issues Heavy Rain Warning And Watch For Marlborough

Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the Marlborough Sounds, Bryant and Richmond ranges, including the Rai Valley from 10.00 pm tonight, Tuesday 16 August, until 9.00 pm on Thursday 18 August.

Heavy rain ranging from 350mm - 500mm is expected to accumulate about the ranges with peak rainfall rates of 15 to 20 mm/h on Wednesday evening. Between 150mm to 250mm of rain is forecast for the Marlborough Sounds. Picton is also likely to receive a significant amount of rain with around 150mm forecast over the two-day period.

Marlborough Roads Manager, Steve Murrin, said people are advised to stay off the roads in the Marlborough Sounds tomorrow and Thursday and avoid any non-essential travel as heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

“Surface flooding, culvert blockages, tree slides and landslips are possible and driving conditions may be hazardous. We ask drivers to please respect speed restrictions and any traffic management signage,” Mr Murrin said.

“Contractors are out today preparing the network to try and keep roads open however, due to the amount of rain forecast and the current conditions, road closures are likely,” he said.

Marlborough Emergency Management is keeping a close eye on the forecast and key agencies including Council, Waka Kotahi, Marlborough Roads, Police and Fire and Emergency are making plans in case of flooding and slips.

MetService has also issued a heavy rain watch for Marlborough northwest of the Inland Kaikōura Ranges and south of the Richmond Ranges. While lower accumulations are expected in the Wairau Valley MetService has advised there is still potential for flooding from heavy rain in the surrounding ranges.

This watch in place for 36 hours from 6.00 am on Wednesday 17 August until 6.00 pm on Thursday 18 August with approximately 40mm - 50mm forecast for the Wairau/Renwick area.

Southern Marlborough, including Seddon and Ward, is not predicted to be significantly impacted by the rain forecast.

Conditions are expected to ease on Friday however more rain is forecast for the weekend.

The MetService will update its forecast again this evening. People are advised to heed weather warnings and keep an eye on the MetService website or app, and follow news reports. For information on preparing for a flood please visit: https://getready.govt.nz/en/emergency/floods/

