Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Closed Door Meetings Must Stop

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 10:38 am
Press Release: Rob McCann

Mayoral candidate Rob McCann says a new Ombudsman investigation of eight councils should be a wakeup call for Kāpiti Coast District to stop its current practice of secret meetings without minutes or any transparency for the public.

Currently the Kapiti Coast District Council holds briefings for councillors on most matters leaving councillors often unsure what is public information and what is confidential. Presentations by staff are not supplied in advance, so there is no opportunity to think about the issues, the wider implications of decisions, or even to research subjects. Often councillors are not permitted to even print out the presentations.

“I say enough. The secrecy needs to stop. Holding meetings behind closed doors creates distrust in the community and it avoids information being captured by the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act as there are no formal minutes or decisions. It just isn’t acceptable in a modern democracy.”

“I’ve raised all these issues and up till now there’s no appetite for change from the current leadership team. There’s an attitude that staff create the policy, and our role is to sign it off, or occasionally say no and amend it.

“I disagree. Councillors should have their hands on the steering wheel and make decisions for, and on behalf of, our community. Too often elected officials are simply on a pre-determined course with an illusion of responsibility.

“Briefings are often used to hold free and frank conversations between councillors on gnarly issues and that’s great. But that’s not a reason under the act to make those meetings secret. Confidentiality should only be reserved for strictly legal, privacy or commercial reasons.”

“In a briefing we are often expected to make a decision called a ‘steer’. Most recently we were given a briefing on the Better Off Funding Package. In this sweetener deal with councils, the Government has offered $5.26million now, and a further $15.79 million in 2024 as part of the Three Waters package.

“Staff briefed councillors at a briefing, however, no advance notice was given that we were effectively deciding how millions of dollars could be apportioned to projects, and there was no opportunity to consult with each other, or the ratepayers which is why I’ve launched a survey canvassing our communities’ priorities https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WRL7JDN .

“We’ve seen the beginnings of huge blowouts on projects, with the ratepayers cost of the Gateway now projected to be $5.4 million, a whopping 116% increase in cost to the council, which is why I’ve said that project no longer stacks up. Nearly five and a half million is on the table with this Better Off Funding, and we should be publicly talking about the projects that are eligible (and that are in the annual or long-term plan) and deciding as a community where to spend the funds. Instead, the process is taking place behind closed doors once again, which is why the Chief Ombudsman is investigating eight councils.

“We need a transparent council that listens to the public, not one that does some of its most important work in secret with the cameras off,” says Councillor McCann

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rob McCann on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 