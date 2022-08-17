Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Prepared And Waiting

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 11:28 am
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management

Agencies across the West Coast have spent the last several days preparing for the significant weather event currently affecting the West Coast, and across New Zealand.

The latest modelling is indicating an easing in event intensity around Westport. For the Buller River, the forecast flow range has come down to 4000 – 6000 cumecs. This is a reduction from yesterday’s forecast flow of 5000 – 7200 cumecs.

While this event is still expected to bring significant flows to the Buller River, bank overtopping from the event is not expected, with flows similar to the first February event.

The peak flows will occur tomorrow, early morning for Te Kuha and mid-morning for Westport. The Orowaiti Overflow will receive flows after 4000 cumecs. The tide is slightly higher than what was experienced during the February event. This may increase river levels in the Snodgrass area.

Te Aroha Cook, West Coast Group Controller, said that observations will give confirmation of actual flows early tomorrow morning.

“For Westport, if you experienced flooding in February, or are feeling vulnerable due to proximity to the Orowaiti, you may want to consider self-evacuation. There may also be stormwater ponding, surface flooding and stopbank seepage. Self-evacuation includes making arrangements for pets and lifting valuables.”

Further south, Civil Defence and supporting agencies are still expecting rivers to rise in Westland. Peak rain intensities are expected from late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

“We are watching the Hokitika River closely. We know that it is currently high and more rain is expected. Peak flows are anticipated to coincide on a falling tide.”

Observations on the Wanganui and Waiho Rivers are ongoing through the event.

“As the freezing level continues to rise we can also expect increasing snow melt which will impact our river flows, particularly as we move south through the region.”

Stock and animals should be moved from low lying rural areas, including Snodgrass.

“Plan your journeys IF you need to go, but please just stay at home.”

Strong wind warnings and watches remain in place.

Heavy Rain Warning - Red

Impact: This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

Area: Buller

Period: 34hrs from 9am Wed, 17 Aug - 7pm Thu, 18 Aug

Forecast: Periods of heavy rain. Expect a further 200 to 300 mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges south of Little Wanganui on top of what has already fallen, and 100 to 200 mm elsewhere. Peak rates of 15 to 20 mm/h about the ranges today.

Area: Westland

Period: 32hrs from 9am Wed, 17 Aug - 5pm Thu, 18 Aug

Forecast: Periods of heavy rain. Expect a further 200 to 300 mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges on top of what has already fallen, especially between Bruce Bay and Otira, and 80 to 150 mm about the coast. Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm/h about the ranges. Thunderstorms possible in the south on Thursday. Note, heavy rain could ease for a time from late Wednesday morning to late Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Cook noted that more rain has been forecasted for the weekend.

“We will be keeping a close eye on this.”

You can keep up to date with the latest information by:

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from West Coast Emergency Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 