South Island Weather. State Highway Update

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 12:33 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Heavy rain in parts of the South Island is affecting the region’s state highway networks.

The Metservice has heavy rain Red Warnings in place for Westland and Buller. Up to 300 mm of rain is expected in these areas by 5 pm Thursday. Heavy rain Orange Warnings are also in place for the west of the Tasman district, Nelson, and the Marlborough Sounds. Another 400-500mm of rain is anticipated for these areas by Thursday night.

There have been initial road closures in Takaka and Nelson, and more are likely. Residents and road users should be aware that state highway closures could happen at short notice as weather conditions worsen.

State Highway Closures:

  • SH60 Takaka. Closed between Haldane Road and Pupu Valley Road intersection. No detour available. Avoid the area or delay your journey if possible
  • SH6 Nelson. Rocks Road. Closed due to a slip

State Highway Weather Issues:

  • SH6 Annesbrook (Nelson). Due to flooding, road users should take care along this route.
  • SH6 Hira to Rai Valley (Nelson to Blenheim). Due to flooding, caution is advised for this route.

For safety reasons, road users must obey all road closures. They should also be aware going through a closed road will void their vehicle insurance policies should they get into trouble.

Waka Kotahi is urging road users in places like Golden Bay/Mohua, Buller and south of Greymouth to South Westland, to delay any non-essential travel. For those who have to use the roads, extreme caution is needed. We urge people to check the status of roads, both with Waka Kotahi and local councils, as well as weather warnings before travelling.

Waka Kotahi Journeys.

MetService Warnings and Watches

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero – our plan to achieve this vision

