Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bus Drivers Celebrate Path To Public Ownership

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 5:13 pm
Press Release: First Union

The announcement that the new Sustainable Public Transport Framework (SPTF) will provide a pathway towards public ownership of our bus services is an important first step that has taken years to negotiate, and it is being welcomed by bus drivers, FIRST Union said today.

"Along with significant recent wage increases for drivers in T āmaki Makaurau, the new model for how we deliver public transport services in Aotearoa looks to be the best thing to happen for our bus sector in recent memory," said Edward Miller, FIRST Union researcher and policy analyst.

"Drivers and FIRST Union organisers have spent years in meetings with Councils, Government and bus operators calling to replace the failing Public Transport Operating Model (PTOM), which is well past its use-by date."

"The new model enables Councils to directly own their bus services, and it’s a really important step towards full national ownership and restoration of public transport as a crucial public good rather than a service to be sold off to contractors."

"Public transport is a crucial part of our response to the climate crisis and to creating urban environments that minimise congestion and air pollution. Public ownership allows us to accelerate the rate of these changes, commensurate with the scale of the problem."

"We’re already enjoying a better and more collaborative relationship with bus operators, and the Government is on a sustainable path to rebuild the sector post-Covid."

One Auckland bus driver who wished to remain anonymous said that the new public transport framework was a cause for celebration with colleagues today.

"It’s long overdue," said the driver. "PTOM pushed our wages down by making the bus companies compete with each other for contracts, and the new system will go a long way towards fixing the problem."

"We’re delighted that what we’ve been saying in all of those meetings with Councils, bus companies and Ministers has finally paid off."

"It's an historic moment for bus drivers - we've been acknowledged and listened to."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 