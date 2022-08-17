Bus Drivers Celebrate Path To Public Ownership

The announcement that the new Sustainable Public Transport Framework (SPTF) will provide a pathway towards public ownership of our bus services is an important first step that has taken years to negotiate, and it is being welcomed by bus drivers, FIRST Union said today.

"Along with significant recent wage increases for drivers in T āmaki Makaurau, the new model for how we deliver public transport services in Aotearoa looks to be the best thing to happen for our bus sector in recent memory," said Edward Miller, FIRST Union researcher and policy analyst.

"Drivers and FIRST Union organisers have spent years in meetings with Councils, Government and bus operators calling to replace the failing Public Transport Operating Model (PTOM), which is well past its use-by date."

"The new model enables Councils to directly own their bus services, and it’s a really important step towards full national ownership and restoration of public transport as a crucial public good rather than a service to be sold off to contractors."

"Public transport is a crucial part of our response to the climate crisis and to creating urban environments that minimise congestion and air pollution. Public ownership allows us to accelerate the rate of these changes, commensurate with the scale of the problem."

"We’re already enjoying a better and more collaborative relationship with bus operators, and the Government is on a sustainable path to rebuild the sector post-Covid."

One Auckland bus driver who wished to remain anonymous said that the new public transport framework was a cause for celebration with colleagues today.

"It’s long overdue," said the driver. "PTOM pushed our wages down by making the bus companies compete with each other for contracts, and the new system will go a long way towards fixing the problem."

"We’re delighted that what we’ve been saying in all of those meetings with Councils, bus companies and Ministers has finally paid off."

"It's an historic moment for bus drivers - we've been acknowledged and listened to."

© Scoop Media