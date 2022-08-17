Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Real Plan Needed To Deal With Real Transport Emissions Challenge – Viv Beck

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 5:34 pm
Press Release: Viv Beck

Auckland Mayoral candidate Viv Beck says the Council’s transport emissions reduction pathway is more about virtue signalling than environmental outcomes and, if elected, is promising to put in place a practical, credible plan to bring down emissions.

“Council calls its plan ambitious, I call it unachievable as currently written,” says Viv. “The document is full of aspiration and good intentions, but there’s no detail on how the objectives will be achieved, costs and benefits, or comparison of different options.”

“This is a real and very pressing challenge. More than 40% of Auckland’s emissions come from transport and we need a real plan to deal with it.”

Viv says elements of the pathway do not correspond with what’s happening in the real world.

“Do they really believe we can increase cycling to 17% of all trips, up from 1% today? Or that we can reduce vehicle travel by 50%, when all the data shows it heading very steadily in the opposite direction? If so, they need to show us how it can happen.”

Also missing, says Viv, is any discussion of the social and economic impacts of the changes that are envisaged.

“Many of these initiatives, if they were to be realised, would place enormous economic strain on households and businesses, on top of everything else they’re facing at the moment. Reducing emissions has to be economically sustainable, otherwise society won’t tolerate the costs.”

Viv says she will lead a realistic plan, focusing energy on the areas where the greatest gains can be made towards achieving the national goal.

“While we need to provide alternatives to car use – particularly by investing earlier in the rapid transit network as I have proposed – we’ve got to be realistic about how much it can achieve, and we’ve got to get the balance right,” she says.

“The reality is that the great majority of the travel in Auckland is done in cars and trucks, and that’s expected to remain the case well into the future. De-carbonisation of the vehicle fleet – through low-emissions fuels and supporting the uptake of EVs – is therefore where we can achieve the most bang for buck, and where I’ll be calling for most of our resources to go.”

Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 

National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


School Strike 4 Climate: Intergenerational Climate Strike On September 23rd
Once again School Strike for climate Ōtautahi (Christchurch) is asking all students to unite in a call to all council candidates to #voteclimate. Happening on Friday 23rd of September... More>>


Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Urgent Government Action Needed To Support Renters’ Human Rights
An immediate freeze on rent increases could give renters some reprieve during the cost-of-living crisis says Te Kahui Tika Tangata, the Human Rights Commission... More>>


