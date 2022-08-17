South Island State Highway Closures. Weather Update

Ongoing heavy rain in parts of the South Island has forced the closure of some parts of the region’s state highway networks.

The Metservice has multiple weather warnings in place for the West Coast and upper South Island, including Red Warnings for Buller and Westland. States of emergency have been declared for both the West Coast and Nelson.

Andrew James, Systems Manager Top of the South, says there are state highway closures in Tākaka, Nelson, and Marlborough.

“Currently, there is no direct link between Blenheim and Nelson because of flooding on State Highway 6 between Hira and Havelock. The alternative route is via SH63 and the Wairau Valley. As the rain is set to continue, State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson and State Highway 60 between Takaka and Collingwood are likely to remain closed until Friday.”

State Highway Closures:

SH60 Takaka. Closed between Haldane Road and Pupu Valley Road intersection. No detour is available.

SH6 Nelson, Rocks Road. Closed due to the risk of a significant slip. It is likely to be closed until midday Friday and possibly longer. The detour route is via Haven Rd, Halifax Street, Rutherford St and Waimea Rd. This route is available for HPMV’s noting there are no other alternative routes through the city due to height and weight restrictions. All vehicles are reminded to comply with speed restrictions.

SH6 Marlborough. Flooding. Closed from Hira to Havelock. Detour available via SH63, Saint Arnaud.

SH63 Marlborough. Closed between Alma and Anglesea Streets due to flooding. Detour available via SH6 through Renwick.

Mr James says slips and localised flooding are an ongoing risk across the West Coast and upper South Island, so road users should be prepared for delays and further road closures.

“We really want to encourage those people in affected areas not to travel if they don’t have to. If you do have to use the roads, check their status with Waka Kotahi and local councils before you go. Given the current conditions, roads may be closed at short notice”.

Mr James says people should also stay up to date on the latest weather information as the weather event develops.

Waka Kotahi Journeys.

MetService Warnings and Watches

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTASouthIsland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiTOTS

Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/WakaKotahiCWC

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/WakaKotahiOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

Road to Zero – our plan to achieve this vision

Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

What Waka Kotahi is doing to support Road to Zero

© Scoop Media

