Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

South Island State Highway Closures. Weather Update

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 6:10 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Ongoing heavy rain in parts of the South Island has forced the closure of some parts of the region’s state highway networks.

The Metservice has multiple weather warnings in place for the West Coast and upper South Island, including Red Warnings for Buller and Westland. States of emergency have been declared for both the West Coast and Nelson.

Andrew James, Systems Manager Top of the South, says there are state highway closures in Tākaka, Nelson, and Marlborough.

“Currently, there is no direct link between Blenheim and Nelson because of flooding on State Highway 6 between Hira and Havelock. The alternative route is via SH63 and the Wairau Valley. As the rain is set to continue, State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson and State Highway 60 between Takaka and Collingwood are likely to remain closed until Friday.”

State Highway Closures:

  • SH60 Takaka. Closed between Haldane Road and Pupu Valley Road intersection. No detour is available.
  • SH6 Nelson, Rocks Road. Closed due to the risk of a significant slip. It is likely to be closed until midday Friday and possibly longer.
    • The detour route is via Haven Rd, Halifax Street, Rutherford St and Waimea Rd.  This route is available for HPMV’s noting there are no other alternative routes through the city due to height and weight restrictions. All vehicles are reminded to comply with speed restrictions.
  • SH6 Marlborough. Flooding. Closed from Hira to Havelock. Detour available via SH63, Saint Arnaud.
  • SH63 Marlborough. Closed between Alma and Anglesea Streets due to flooding. Detour available via SH6 through Renwick.

Mr James says slips and localised flooding are an ongoing risk across the West Coast and upper South Island, so road users should be prepared for delays and further road closures.

“We really want to encourage those people in affected areas not to travel if they don’t have to. If you do have to use the roads, check their status with Waka Kotahi and local councils before you go. Given the current conditions, roads may be closed at short notice”.

Mr James says people should also stay up to date on the latest weather information as the weather event develops.

Waka Kotahi Journeys.

MetService Warnings and Watches

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 