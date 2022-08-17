Rainfall Causes Road Closures Across The Region

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 7:22 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Today’s rain has caused the closure of a number of local roads and State Highways across the region. With the same amount of rain experienced today forecast over the next 24 hours, additional slips on the roading network and other flood-related issues in some areas are likely.

The closure of State Highway 6 due to flooding between Havelock and Hira means there is no direct link between Blenheim and Nelson. The alternative route is via SH63 and the Wairau Valley. As the rain is set to continue, State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson is likely to remain closed until Friday.

Motorists are urged to take care on the roads and avoid all non-essential travel. If you do have to use the roads, check their status on Council’s website www.marlborough.govt.nz/ or with Waka Kotahi before you go. Given the current conditions, roads may be closed at short notice.

Marlborough Emergency Management is keeping a close eye on the forecast and key agencies including Council, Waka Kotahi, Marlborough Roads, Police and Fire and Emergency are making plans in case of more flooding and slips with the rain forecast to continue into the weekend.

Below is a summary of road closures, slips and flooding across the region as at 6.30 pm:

Road closures

  • SH6 between Havelock and Hira - detour available via SH63, Saint Arnaud
  • SH63 between Inkerman and Anglesea streets - detour available via SH6 through Renwick
  • Para Road from SH1 intersection
  • Centre Valley Road - 520m from the start of the road, beyond the final residence
  • Ronga Road, Rai Valley
  • Opouri Road, Rai Valley
  • Wakamarina Road - 13.3km in until approximately 1.5km before the end of the road
  • Stump Creek Road - 170m to 200m, accessible from either end of Rapaura Road
  • Port Underwood Road between Waikawa and Robinhood Bays is closed to vehicles over 12.6m long
  • Upton Downs Road, Seddon is closed to heavy or wide vehicles from number 146
  • Awatere Valley Road at Limestone Bridge

Slips

  • Prices Road, Havelock
  • North Bank Road - several slips means the road is down to one lane
  • Kenepuru Road - several additional slips today means the road is down to one lane in these locations
  • Port Underwood Road - several additional slips today, including one before Karaka Point when travelling from Picton

Flooding

  • SH1/Grove Road between Nelson and Auckland Streets
  • SH63 approximately 2km before the Korere-Tophouse Road turnoff
  • SH63 approximately 2km after the Parsons Road turnoff for around 700m
  • Old Renwick Road between St Leonards Road and Burnside Avenue
  • Hawkesbury Road from the start of the road to approximately 350m
  • Waihopai Valley Road from 2.2km
  • Tapps Road approximately 700m from the start
  • Wakamarina Road
  • Hammerichs Road
  • Centre Valley Road
  • Rarangi Beach Road
  • Kaituna-Tuamarina Road
  • Croissilles-French Pass Road between Okiwi Bay and Elaine Bay

The MetService will update its forecast again this evening. People are advised to heed weather warnings and keep an eye on the MetService website or app, and follow news reports.

For information on preparing for a flood please visit: https://getready.govt.nz/en/emergency/floods/

