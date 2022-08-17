Rainfall Causes Road Closures Across The Region

Today’s rain has caused the closure of a number of local roads and State Highways across the region. With the same amount of rain experienced today forecast over the next 24 hours, additional slips on the roading network and other flood-related issues in some areas are likely.

The closure of State Highway 6 due to flooding between Havelock and Hira means there is no direct link between Blenheim and Nelson. The alternative route is via SH63 and the Wairau Valley. As the rain is set to continue, State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson is likely to remain closed until Friday.

Motorists are urged to take care on the roads and avoid all non-essential travel. If you do have to use the roads, check their status on Council’s website www.marlborough.govt.nz/ or with Waka Kotahi before you go. Given the current conditions, roads may be closed at short notice.

Marlborough Emergency Management is keeping a close eye on the forecast and key agencies including Council, Waka Kotahi, Marlborough Roads, Police and Fire and Emergency are making plans in case of more flooding and slips with the rain forecast to continue into the weekend.

Below is a summary of road closures, slips and flooding across the region as at 6.30 pm:

Road closures

SH6 between Havelock and Hira - detour available via SH63, Saint Arnaud

SH63 between Inkerman and Anglesea streets - detour available via SH6 through Renwick

Para Road from SH1 intersection

Centre Valley Road - 520m from the start of the road, beyond the final residence

Ronga Road, Rai Valley

Opouri Road, Rai Valley

Wakamarina Road - 13.3km in until approximately 1.5km before the end of the road

Stump Creek Road - 170m to 200m, accessible from either end of Rapaura Road

Port Underwood Road between Waikawa and Robinhood Bays is closed to vehicles over 12.6m long

Upton Downs Road, Seddon is closed to heavy or wide vehicles from number 146

Awatere Valley Road at Limestone Bridge

Slips

Prices Road, Havelock

North Bank Road - several slips means the road is down to one lane

Kenepuru Road - several additional slips today means the road is down to one lane in these locations

Port Underwood Road - several additional slips today, including one before Karaka Point when travelling from Picton

Flooding

SH1/Grove Road between Nelson and Auckland Streets

SH63 approximately 2km before the Korere-Tophouse Road turnoff

SH63 approximately 2km after the Parsons Road turnoff for around 700m

Old Renwick Road between St Leonards Road and Burnside Avenue

Hawkesbury Road from the start of the road to approximately 350m

Waihopai Valley Road from 2.2km

Tapps Road approximately 700m from the start

Wakamarina Road

Hammerichs Road

Centre Valley Road

Rarangi Beach Road

Kaituna-Tuamarina Road

Croissilles-French Pass Road between Okiwi Bay and Elaine Bay

The MetService will update its forecast again this evening. People are advised to heed weather warnings and keep an eye on the MetService website or app, and follow news reports.

For information on preparing for a flood please visit: https://getready.govt.nz/en/emergency/floods/

© Scoop Media

