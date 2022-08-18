South Island State Highways. Weather Update

While rain has continued to fall on the West Coast and upper South Island overnight, there have been no further closures to the region’s state highways. West Coast routes remain open, and the most significant network issues are centred on Nelson, Marlborough, and Takaka.

State Highway 63 Renwick has reopened between Alma and Anglesea Streets after being closed by flooding yesterday and overnight.

State Highway Closures:

SH60 Takaka. Closed between Haldane Road and Pupu Valley Road intersection. No detour is available.

SH6 Nelson, Rocks Road. Closed due to the risk of a significant slip. It is likely to be closed until midday Friday and possibly longer. The detour route is via Haven Rd, Halifax St, Rutherford St and Waimea Rd. This route is available for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) - noting there are no other alternative routes through the city due to height and weight restrictions. All vehicles must comply with speed restrictions.

SH6 Marlborough. Flooding. Closed from Hira to Havelock. Detour available via SH63, Saint Arnaud.



Slips and localised flooding are an ongoing risk across the region, with SH60 in Takaka and Riwaka/Motueka affected.

Waka Kotahi is monitoring conditions and will reassess the status of state highways depending on how the weather develops. If the weather eases and river levels fall, roads may be able to be reopened. However, the Metservice is forecasting more bad weather for the central South Island on Saturday. It will bring further heavy rain to areas that have already had significant rainfall.

People in affected areas are asked not to travel if they don’t have to. If you do have to use the roads, check their status with Waka Kotahi and local councils before you go. With more rain forecast, roads may be closed at short notice.

People should also stay up to date on the latest weather information.

Waka Kotahi Journeys.

MetService Warnings and Watches

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTASouthIsland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiTOTS

Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/WakaKotahiCWC

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/WakaKotahiOS

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero – our plan to achieve this vision

Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

What Waka Kotahi is doing to support Road to Zero

© Scoop Media

