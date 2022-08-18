Appeal For Information Following Assault, Feilding
Thursday, 18 August 2022, 10:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information following an assault
that took place on North Street, Feilding on Friday 12
August around 6:30pm.
A student was assaulted, and his
vehicle was badly damaged by a group of four people who ran
off and left in a vehicle waiting on Duke Street.
The
vehicle the offenders left in is described as a dark
coloured Falcon or Commodore, which has a loud exhaust and
has been lowered.
If you saw this incident take place
or have information that could assist Police in identifying
those involved, please contact 105 and quote file number
220813/5012.
