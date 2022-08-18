Appeal For Information Following Assault, Feilding

Police are appealing for information following an assault that took place on North Street, Feilding on Friday 12 August around 6:30pm.

A student was assaulted, and his vehicle was badly damaged by a group of four people who ran off and left in a vehicle waiting on Duke Street.

The vehicle the offenders left in is described as a dark coloured Falcon or Commodore, which has a loud exhaust and has been lowered.

If you saw this incident take place or have information that could assist Police in identifying those involved, please contact 105 and quote file number 220813/5012.

