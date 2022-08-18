Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Labour’s Wellington Council Candidates Announce Policy Platform

Thursday, 18 August 2022, 11:11 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Labour candidates for Wellington City Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council (Wellington City) today announced a plan to invest in vital public services and infrastructure to turn around decades of underfunding and neglect.

Labour’s Wellington 2023 election commitments are focused on affordable housing, better public transport and action on climate change.

“Wellington is a great city to live in but it’s clear to everyone that our infrastructure is in urgent need of investment, from the pipes through to our public transport network and our housing shortage”, says Wellington City Councillor Rebecca Matthews.

“Wellington needs an active Council focused on investing in the things that matter to residents. Our policy platform gives Wellingtonians an assurance of where Labour councillors’ focus will be and how we would work to make council more accountable.

“Labour councillors will continue work to tackle the city’s housing crisis by encouraging more affordable housing across the city. In addition, we will impose a targeted rate on landbankers who are holding back new development and increase support to DCM and Wellington City Mission to eliminate homelessness.

“We will push for faster progress on Let’s Get Wellington Moving, rapid public transport for the south and east including a second tunnel for Mt Victoria as per the preferred option. Alongside this we will support lower public transport fares, an integrated ticketing system for trains and buses and further electrification of the public transport network.

“As Wellington makes these key investments, action on climate change has to be at the forefront. Labour councillors will support native tree regeneration, a city-wide food and green waste collection service and an adaptation plan for residents vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.”

Cr Matthews says Labour councillors will support investment in community facilities that everyone can access.

“Every child should be able to play sport and participate in our community and cost should never be a barrier. We will work with clubs, schools and sporting organisations so that every child in a low-income family can play sport, fund swimming lessons for low-income families and expand community library hours to be more family-friendly.

“This will be backed by a ten year capital upgrade programme for playgrounds, libraries, and community and recreational facilities across the city to support our increased population and housing supply.

“We have heard the frustration from Wellingtonians who want to see more transparency and accountability from local government. We will push for WCC and GWRC to publish an online, publicly-accessible record of councillors’ decisions and voting records, end the practice of closed Council and Committee meetings unless strictly necessary, and demand greater accountability from Wellington International Airport and Wellington Water to their major shareholders, the people of Wellington.”

Labour Councillors have made significant achievements on Council over the last three years including ending overdue library fines and wiping existing debt, converting unused offices to affordable apartments, extending council plans to deliver more affordable housing, establishing a new community centre and youth hub for a safer inner city, extending the Green Belt and putting in place more Jobs for Nature bringing more people in nature-based employment.

Labour’s local government candidates include:

Nureddin Abdurahman for Paekawakawa/Southern Ward

Afnan Al-Rubayee for Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward
Rebecca Matthews for Wharangi/Onslow-Western Ward

Ben McNulty for Takapū/Northern Ward
Teri O'Neill for Motukairangi/Eastern Ward 
Matthew Reweti for Te Whanganui-a-Tara Ward


Daran Ponter for Pōneke/Wellington Constituency for Greater Wellington Regional Council

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2208/Wellington_City_Local_Govt_policies_2023.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 

National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


School Strike 4 Climate: Intergenerational Climate Strike On September 23rd
Once again School Strike for climate Ōtautahi (Christchurch) is asking all students to unite in a call to all council candidates to #voteclimate. Happening on Friday 23rd of September... More>>


Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Urgent Government Action Needed To Support Renters’ Human Rights
An immediate freeze on rent increases could give renters some reprieve during the cost-of-living crisis says Te Kahui Tika Tangata, the Human Rights Commission... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 