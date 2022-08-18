Update over fraud allegation at an Auckland hospital

Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police have arrested and charged a man as part of an investigation into allegations of fraud at an Auckland hospital.

Today, a 30-year-old man has been charged with forgery. The man is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court later today.

Police will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this case. We are not ruling out additional charges being laid but this will depend on our ongoing enquiries.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further.

© Scoop Media

