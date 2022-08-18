UPDATE #5 16.30pm - Woolston Scrap Yard Fire

Assistant Commander Mike Bowden says firefighting efforts have been successful in reducing the significant fire at the scrap yard in Woolston, Christchurch.

"The fire remains contained although it is still burning and will be for some time. Currently there are three appliances, a specialist aerial unit, 16 firefighters along with 3 diggers pulling the pile apart to aid in the dampening down of this fire.

"We are still encouraging residents and businesses in the immediate area to keep their doors and windows closed, and for people to stay indoors in case of flare ups and smoke issues.

"Cordons remain in place on the streets around the fire, including Cumnor Terrace, Garlands Road and Marshall Street. These will remain in place overnight

"We again would like to thank the public and surrounding businesses for their co-operation as we fight this fire.

"Environmental efforts continue to ensure the runoff into the Heathcote River is either stopped or contained. Booms were put in place on the river and sucker trucks are being used to drain any runoff.

"We would also like to thank the City Council for their support and help with water supply."

Unless anything further develops this will be the last update for the day.

