Additional State Highway Closure For The Top Of The South Island

Heavy rain and flooding have forced the closure of State Highway 63 in the Wairau Valley.

It means there are now four state highway closures in force for the upper South Island.

Continuing heavy rain and the need to remove substantial flood debris mean the four closures currently in effect will continue until further notice.

Andrew James, System Manager Top of the South, says the closure of State Highway 63 means there is no direct or alternative route between Marlborough and Nelson or from Marlborough to Tasman and the West Coast.

“Road users need to be aware of this and adjust their travel plans. Contractors will work as quickly as possible to restore State Highway 63 and State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson. However, a substantial amount of flood debris needs to be cleared. This includes some sizeable trees and logs. There is a lot of work for our road crews to do with the chance of more damage happening overnight.”

State Highway Closures:

SH63 Marlborough. Wairau Valley. Closed due to flooding. There is no direct or alternative route between Marlborough and Nelson or from Marlborough to Tasman and the West Coast.

SH6 Nelson to Blenheim. Closed between Clifton Terrace and the SH6/SH62 roundabout near Renwick.

SH6 Nelson, Rocks Road. Closed due to the risk of a significant slip. It is likely to be closed until midday Friday and possibly longer. The detour route is via Haven Rd, Halifax St, Rutherford St and Waimea Rd. This route is available for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV). There are no alternative routes through the city due to height and weight restrictions. All vehicles must comply with speed restrictions.

SH60 Takaka. Closed between Haldane Road and Pupu Valley Road intersection. No detour is available.



Mr James says urgent work is continuing in Nelson to secure the rock face above Rocks Road, State Highway 6.

“We are working as hard as possible to reopen the road on Friday. However, safety must come first. We don’t want to see any more material falling onto the road.”

On the West Coast, there is surface flooding on State Highway 6 between Hokitika and Fox Glacier, and drivers are urged to take care in the area.

Meanwhile, the situation in Tasman and Takaka remains under review. Mr James says more heavy rain is forecast for the area.

“Currently, the SH60 link between Takaka and Collingwood remains closed, and there is localised flooding from Upper Takaka right through to Collingwood and between Motueka and Riwaka. The Takaka Hill is still open, but we are keeping a close eye on it as the rain continues.”

Mr James says the advice remains the same for people in affected areas.

“Do not travel if you don’t have to. If you do have to use the roads, check their status before you go, and make sure you stay up to date on weather warnings and Civil Defence alerts.”

