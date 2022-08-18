Motorists Asked To Take Extra Care - Waitematā

Police are urging motorists to take care on the roads with bad weather causing a significant number of issues across Auckland.

These issues include high winds on the Harbour Bridge, surface flooding and slips.

Taking care means:

Increasing your following distance. It takes longer to stop in the rain.

Driving to the conditions.

Delaying unnecessary travel if you can.

Putting your headlights on - make yourself visible to other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Slow down - take your time, be patient, allow extra time, arrive safely.

