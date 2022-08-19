Police Apprehend Offender In Invercargill Incidents
Detective Sergeant Grant Johnstone:
Police have
executed a search warrant and arrested a man in relation
to
recent offending in Invercargill.
The warrant
was executed at a residential address in Invercargill on
Thursday
morning, in relation to a ram raid at a store on Windsor Street on Monday and
an aggravated robbery at a store on Centre Street on Wednesday.
A 27-year-old man
is scheduled to appear in Invercargill District Court
today
(Friday), facing charges in relation to the aggravated robbery, including
unlawfully taking a vehicle used in the incident.
The 27-year-old is facing
further charges in relation to two other stolen
vehicles Police located on the property during the search warrant.
These vehicles are believed to have been
stolen overnight on Wednesday, and
one is understood to have been involved in a ram raid at a store on Bill
Richardson Drive on Thursday morning.
The man
is also facing a raft of additional charges in relation to
other
matters.
Enquiries remain ongoing into the Windsor Street incident.
Police would like to reassure
the business community and the general public
that we are working hard to hold those who participate in unlawful behaviour,
to account.
“We are determined to
resolve this matter and prevent an escalation of
this
type of offending in Invercargill.
“We
acknowledge this type of offending causes concern and harm
in our
community and it will not be tolerated.
“It is a timely reminder for vehicle and
business owners to review the
security systems they have in place and for members of the public to ensure
vehicles are secure and items of value are not left inside when
unattended.”
Police would encourage anyone
who has information regarding the ram raid on
Windsor Street to contact Invercargill Police via 105 or through Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 220815/1646.