Police Apprehend Offender In Invercargill Incidents

Detective Sergeant Grant Johnstone:

Police have executed a search warrant and arrested a man in relation to

recent offending in Invercargill.

The warrant was executed at a residential address in Invercargill on Thursday

morning, in relation to a ram raid at a store on Windsor Street on Monday and

an aggravated robbery at a store on Centre Street on Wednesday.

A 27-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Invercargill District Court today

(Friday), facing charges in relation to the aggravated robbery, including

unlawfully taking a vehicle used in the incident.

The 27-year-old is facing further charges in relation to two other stolen

vehicles Police located on the property during the search warrant.

These vehicles are believed to have been stolen overnight on Wednesday, and

one is understood to have been involved in a ram raid at a store on Bill

Richardson Drive on Thursday morning.

The man is also facing a raft of additional charges in relation to other

matters.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the Windsor Street incident.

Police would like to reassure the business community and the general public

that we are working hard to hold those who participate in unlawful behaviour,

to account.

“We are determined to resolve this matter and prevent an escalation of this

type of offending in Invercargill.

“We acknowledge this type of offending causes concern and harm in our

community and it will not be tolerated.

“It is a timely reminder for vehicle and business owners to review the

security systems they have in place and for members of the public to ensure

vehicles are secure and items of value are not left inside when

unattended.”

Police would encourage anyone who has information regarding the ram raid on

Windsor Street to contact Invercargill Police via 105 or through Crime

Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 220815/1646.

© Scoop Media

