Police Launch Homicide Investigation In Ōtāhuhu, Man Charged

Friday, 19 August 2022, 9:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation is underway in Ōtāhuhu following the death of a man at a property overnight.

Police were called to the address on Jane Cowie Avenue at about 8.02pm.

A man was located at the address with critical injuries and despite Police providing first aid, he has died at the scene.

Subsequently, Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in relation to this incident.

This man has now been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Police are not currently seeking any further in relation to the death, however a number of enquiries remain ongoing.

Ōtāhuhu residents can expect to see a continued Police presence in the area today, including cordons around the Jane Cowie property, where a scene examination will continue today.

A post mortem and formal identification will also be carried out in due course.

Anyone who has not yet spoken with Police, and has information that may assist our enquiries, can contact us on 105 quoting the file number 220818/6720.

As this matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment on this matter.

