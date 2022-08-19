Police Launch Homicide Investigation In Ōtāhuhu, Man Charged
Friday, 19 August 2022, 9:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation is underway in Ōtāhuhu
following the death of a man at a property
overnight.
Police were called to the address on Jane
Cowie Avenue at about 8.02pm.
A man was located at the
address with critical injuries and despite Police providing
first aid, he has died at the scene.
Subsequently,
Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in relation to this
incident.
This man has now been charged with murder
and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court
today.
Police are not currently seeking any further in
relation to the death, however a number of enquiries remain
ongoing.
Ōtāhuhu residents can expect to see a
continued Police presence in the area today, including
cordons around the Jane Cowie property, where a scene
examination will continue today.
A post mortem and
formal identification will also be carried out in due
course.
Anyone who has not yet spoken with Police, and
has information that may assist our enquiries, can contact
us on 105 quoting the file number 220818/6720.
As this
matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in
further comment on this
matter.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...More>>