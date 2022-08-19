Boom, And Auckland’s Gone
Friday, 19 August 2022, 10:09 am
Press Release: John Lehmann
Mayoral candidate John Lehmann says we are sitting on a
time bomb. He has accused the Auckland city council, and
Government of endangering tens of thousands of lives,
possibly hundreds of thousands. It doesn’t take much
imagination to see what would happen
Lehmann says
there has been little, or no real plan to evacuate Auckland
should there be a volcanic eruption. Not only the city, but
also outer Islands too. All the experts say its not a case
of if, but when. Lehmann says Aucklanders can only go north
or south. We can only imagine the chaos and panic people
trying to reach safety. The logical way is to use motorways
out to safety. There has been no thought put into giving a
plan how to deal with an event like this, nor has it been
told to the public. As it stands now, its everyone for
themselves with no coordination. As with most things with
the council, no foresight or planning has been
done.
If a volcano erupted, it would make Christchurch
look like child’s play. There could be thousands upon
thousands of lives lost. Council along with civil defence
and the military should work out a game play and tell the
public what it
is.
