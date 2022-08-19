Boom, And Auckland’s Gone

Mayoral candidate John Lehmann says we are sitting on a time bomb. He has accused the Auckland city council, and Government of endangering tens of thousands of lives, possibly hundreds of thousands. It doesn’t take much imagination to see what would happen

Lehmann says there has been little, or no real plan to evacuate Auckland should there be a volcanic eruption. Not only the city, but also outer Islands too. All the experts say its not a case of if, but when. Lehmann says Aucklanders can only go north or south. We can only imagine the chaos and panic people trying to reach safety. The logical way is to use motorways out to safety. There has been no thought put into giving a plan how to deal with an event like this, nor has it been told to the public. As it stands now, its everyone for themselves with no coordination. As with most things with the council, no foresight or planning has been done.

If a volcano erupted, it would make Christchurch look like child’s play. There could be thousands upon thousands of lives lost. Council along with civil defence and the military should work out a game play and tell the public what it is.

