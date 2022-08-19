C&R Betrays Centre-right, Viv Beck Must Step Up

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance says the centre-right bloc on Auckland Council has betrayed voters by failing to oppose Auckland Transport’s anti-car agenda.

Yesterday, the Council’s Environment & Climate Change Committee held an extraordinary meeting to vote on Auckland Transport’s radical Transport Emissions Reduction Plan. The plan was adopted by a vote of 17-3 with C&R Councillors Tracy Mulholland and Christine Fletcher absent.

The Plan gives Auckland Transport a mandate to disregard general traffic time savings when undertaking new projects. Furthermore, by adopting the Plan, Auckland Council is demanding legislative changes to prioritise walking and cycling over new road infrastructure.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, “It was disappointing to see that Communities & Residents councillors Desley Simpson, Christine Fletcher and Tracy Mulholland failed to oppose this ideological and unpopular agenda. Ratepayers have told AT themselves that they do not want more bike lanes. It's time elected representatives reflect the views of the population they represent.“

“It was especially shocking to hear Councillor Simpson acknowledge that the Plan is not funded or costed – and yet she voted for it,” Mr. Van Veen said.

“C&R has a proud 84-year history of representing the centre-right in Auckland local body politics. But the incumbent councillors have betrayed that legacy.”

The Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling on C&R-endorsed mayoral candidate Viv Beck to give an undertaking that she will reject the plan if elected.

