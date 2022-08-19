Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga Sentencing Highlights Watchkeeping Failures

Friday, 19 August 2022, 10:30 am
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Skippers are being reminded of their watchkeeping responsibilities after a vessel hit rocks at Mt Maunganui, damaging the boat and putting lives at risk.

Esmond Kelly O’Reilly was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court this week on a number of charges under the Maritime Transport and Health and Safety at Work acts, including operating a ship in a manner which caused unnecessary danger or risk to any other person or property, and operating a vessel outside its prescribed limits.

The charges relate to an incident on January 31, 2020, when the 11.9-metre, wooden-hulled fishing boat Miss Fleur struck rocks at the base of Mt Maunganui. It was returning to Tauranga late at night after a day’s fishing trip.

Mr O’Reilly had fallen asleep at the helm, waking up just as the vessel hit the rocks. The three passengers climbed on to the rocks, from where they and Mr O’Reilly were later rescued, whilst the vessel eventually broke up and was a total loss.

Maritime NZ’s Central compliance manager, Blair Simmons, says the sentencing is another reminder for all skippers to ensure they keep their passengers safe and ensure the safety of other maritime users and property.

"Despite feelings of tiredness and a micro-sleep, Mr O’Reilly did not take any steps to avoid falling sleep again," he says.

"He could have asked a passenger to join him at the helm to help keep a proper watch.

"Every vessel must at all times maintain a proper look-out by sight and hearing as well as by all available means appropriate to mitigate the risk of collision or grounding."

Skippers and vessel operators are reminded of the importance of proper fatigue management with extensive guidance available on the MNZ website: https://www.maritimenz.govt.nz/content/commercial/safety/health-and-safety/fatigue.asp

Mr O’Reilly was sentenced and fined $7000.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 