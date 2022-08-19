NPDC Crews Busy Clearing Roads, Managing Floods And Sewer Overflows
General
- NPDC crews are busy clearing roads, managing flooding and sewer overflows after the heavy rain over the last two days.
- The situation is constantly changing with more rain and heavy winds forecast today and over the weekend.
- Some private properties have been affected by flooding and slips.
- Our team are on the ground helping residents and fixing things.
- Take care if you’re out and about today.
- You can find the latest weather forecast from MetService and state highway updates from Waka Kotahi at Traffic map (nzta.govt.nz)
- We’re keeping a close eye on the situation and further updates will follow.
Sewerage overflows
- We’ve had sewer overflows reported across the district.
- Inglewood has had wastewater overflows at the oxidation ponds into Kurapete Stream, Konini St into a tributary of the Waiongana River, and three service access holes (manholes) in the town.
- Waitara has had sewer overflows from the Outfall pump station to sea and three service access holes (manholes) in the town.
- We have notified key partners and the relevant authorities.
- Public health warnings will be issued, and signage erected.
- We’re keeping an eye on the Waitara River and our emergency operations centre has been activated as a precaution.
Walkways and bridges
- The Coastal Walkway is closed, and debris is being cleared at the Port end.
- Te Rewa Rewa Bridge and the Huatoki underpass in the central city are also closed.
Roads
- A major slip has affected access to 12 homes on Mutukawa Road and crews are cutting a track.
- Flooding, slips and fallen trees have also closed these roads:
- Bristol Rd, near Inglewood – large trees wedged against Manganui River Bridge
- Upland Rd, near Egmont village – flooding
- Mangatete Rd, Ōkato – risk of Stony River breeching its banks
- Mangatoro Rd, Ahitītī – slips
- Mohakatino Rd, North of Tongaporutu – slips
- Tarata Rd – past Oapui Rd.
· These roads have surface flooding and drivers need to take extra care:
- Richmond Rd, Lepperton
- Lincoln Rd, near Inglewood
- Tate Rd, Brixton.
· We’re currently checking out reports of slips and flooding on these roads:
- Egmont Rd
- Okoki Rd, Urenui
- Seaview Rd, New Plymouth
- Tarata Rd
- Okau Rd, Ahitītī
- Mangamaio Rd, Mimi
- Matapo Rd, near Urenui
- Beach Rd, Urenui
- Frankley Rd, New Plymouth
- Moki Rd, Urutī.