NPDC Crews Busy Clearing Roads, Managing Floods And Sewer Overflows

Friday, 19 August 2022, 12:10 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

General

  • NPDC crews are busy clearing roads, managing flooding and sewer overflows after the heavy rain over the last two days.
  • The situation is constantly changing with more rain and heavy winds forecast today and over the weekend.
  • Some private properties have been affected by flooding and slips.
  • Our team are on the ground helping residents and fixing things.
  • Take care if you’re out and about today.
  • You can find the latest weather forecast from MetService and state highway updates from Waka Kotahi at Traffic map (nzta.govt.nz)
  • We’re keeping a close eye on the situation and further updates will follow.


Sewerage overflows

  • We’ve had sewer overflows reported across the district.
  • Inglewood has had wastewater overflows at the oxidation ponds into Kurapete Stream, Konini St into a tributary of the Waiongana River, and three service access holes (manholes) in the town.
  • Waitara has had sewer overflows from the Outfall pump station to sea and three service access holes (manholes) in the town.
  • We have notified key partners and the relevant authorities.
  • Public health warnings will be issued, and signage erected.
  • We’re keeping an eye on the Waitara River and our emergency operations centre has been activated as a precaution.

Walkways and bridges

  • The Coastal Walkway is closed, and debris is being cleared at the Port end.
  • Te Rewa Rewa Bridge and the Huatoki underpass in the central city are also closed.

Roads

  • A major slip has affected access to 12 homes on Mutukawa Road and crews are cutting a track.
  • Flooding, slips and fallen trees have also closed these roads:
  • Bristol Rd, near Inglewood – large trees wedged against Manganui River Bridge
  • Upland Rd, near Egmont village – flooding
  • Mangatete Rd, Ōkato – risk of Stony River breeching its banks
  • Mangatoro Rd, Ahitītī – slips
  • Mohakatino Rd, North of Tongaporutu – slips
  • Tarata Rd – past Oapui Rd.

· These roads have surface flooding and drivers need to take extra care:

  • Richmond Rd, Lepperton
  • Lincoln Rd, near Inglewood
  • Tate Rd, Brixton.

· We’re currently checking out reports of slips and flooding on these roads:

  • Egmont Rd
  • Okoki Rd, Urenui
  • Seaview Rd, New Plymouth
  • Tarata Rd
  • Okau Rd, Ahitītī
  • Mangamaio Rd, Mimi
  • Matapo Rd, near Urenui
  • Beach Rd, Urenui
  • Frankley Rd, New Plymouth
  • Moki Rd, Urutī.

