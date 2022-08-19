Rainfall Warning Extended Until 2.00pm Saturday 20 August

The Metservice has extended its heavy rain warning for the Marlborough Sounds and Bryant and Richmond ranges, including the Rai Valley, until 2.00 pm Saturday, 20 August. The heavy rain watch for Marlborough northwest of the Inland Kaikōura Ranges and south of the Richmond Ranges has also been extended until the same time.

MetService is anticipating another 140mm to 190mm of rain accumulating about the ranges and 70mm to 110mm elsewhere. This next period of heavy rain may lead to more surface flooding and slips, given the ground is already saturated.

Council Hydrologist, Charlotte Tomlinson, says the rain has already resulted in two large flood peaks in the Te Hoiere/Pelorus River on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

“Last night, the Rai River had its biggest flood on record, estimated as a 60-year event,” Ms Tomlinson said.

“Over 550mm of rainfall has been recorded at the Rai Falls so far, while Tunakino Valley has seen more than 760mm of rainfall since Tuesday. This will have flow-on effects for the local community and on infrastructure systems, and unfortunately, there is more wet weather to come,” she said.

Marlborough Roads Manager, Steve Murrin, says the rain event has caused major, new damage to Kenepuru Road. “It has severely impacted Queen Charlotte Drive, Croisilles Road going into Okiwi Bay, French Pass Road and Port Underwood Road.”

“Initial assessments indicate that the new damage could be equal to or worse than that in July 2021,” Mr Murrin said.

“Over the next few weeks, we will need to reassess restoration plans for the areas of road that have sustained additional damage. However, our immediate focus is on restoring access for residents and emergency services where possible,” he said.

“Our crews are working hard to clear slips and move trees to restore access, but given the extent of the damage, this is likely to take some time.”

With more rain forecast over the next 24 hours, additional slips on the roading network and other flood-related issues in some areas are likely.

Marlborough Emergency Management is keeping a close eye on the forecast. Key agencies, including Council, Waka Kotahi, Marlborough Roads, Police, St John and Fire and Emergency are making plans in case of more flooding and slips.

Once road access timeframes are established recovery plans for affected Sounds’ communities can be considered.

Mayor John Leggett has expressed his sympathy for residents and businesses affected. “This is gut-wrenching for everyone but please bear with us as we assess and plan the way forward. It is a very challenging situation.”

Motorists are urged to take care on the roads and avoid all non-essential travel. If you do have to use the roads, check their status on Council’s website www.marlborough.govt.nz/ or with Waka Kotahi before you go. Given the current conditions, roads may be closed at short notice.

The MetService will update its forecast again this evening. People are advised to heed weather warnings and keep an eye on the MetService website or app, and follow news reports.

For information on preparing for a flood please visit: https://getready.govt.nz/en/emergency/floods/

