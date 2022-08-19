State Highway 6 Nelson To Blenheim Closed Until Next Week.

Severe flood damage has forced the closure of the main transport link between Nelson and Marlborough.

Initial inspections show there are major slips, river scour, significant washouts, and numerous treefalls. A large amount of slash has come down causing culvert blockages and significant pavement damage. All of this is affecting State Highway 6 between Atawhai in Nelson and Havelock in Marlborough.

Andrew James, System Manager Top of the South, says a substantial amount of work is needed to make the road safe to use.

“The areas around Whangamoa Hill and Collins Valley are particularly bad. The road in this area has suffered severe damage from slips and washouts. All of this will take time to assess. At this stage, road users won’t be able to travel the Blenheim-Nelson route until this work is done.”

