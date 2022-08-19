State Highway 6 Nelson To Blenheim Closed Until Next Week.
Friday, 19 August 2022, 2:41 pm
Press Release: NZTA
Severe flood damage has forced the closure of the main
transport link between Nelson and Marlborough.
Initial
inspections show there are major slips, river scour,
significant washouts, and numerous treefalls. A large amount
of slash has come down causing culvert blockages and
significant pavement damage. All of this is affecting State
Highway 6 between Atawhai in Nelson and Havelock in
Marlborough.
Andrew James, System Manager Top of the
South, says a substantial amount of work is needed to make
the road safe to use.
“The areas around Whangamoa
Hill and Collins Valley are particularly bad. The road in
this area has suffered severe damage from slips and
washouts. All of this will take time to assess. At this
stage, road users won’t be able to travel the
Blenheim-Nelson route until this work is
done.”
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Find more from NZTA
on InfoPages.
Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...More>>