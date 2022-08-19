Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington: Planned Protest Activity

Friday, 19 August 2022, 6:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell:

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place in areas around Parliament grounds, from 10pm Sunday evening as Police plan ahead for an anticipated protest next week.

The Freedom Rights Coalition, which has led protest activity in Auckland and Christchurch recently, is planning a protest in Wellington on Tuesday, 23 August. As with other locations, Police is aware a counter-protest group is also planning to gather near Parliament.

A Traffic Management Plan is in place to restrict unauthorised vehicle movement and parking around Parliament from Sunday evening until the conclusion of the protest.

Road closures will be in place at the Parliament end of Lambton Quay, lower Molesworth Street, and Kate Sheppard Place.

Police is asking commuters and people who work or move through the area, to plan ahead, and while we anticipate there will be more people in the area, we expect traffic disruption to be minimal.

We acknowledge it is important that people have the right to peaceful protest. However, Police will take action against unlawful behaviour.

We note that other similar protests, particularly in Auckland, while
disruptive to traffic for a short time, did see protesters disperse at the conclusion, with the road quickly returned to normal traffic flows. Our expectation of these protesters is that their protest will remain lawful at all times.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 