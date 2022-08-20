NPDC Teams On The Ground Clearing Up And Fixing Things

General

· Take care when you’re out and about this weekend as we still have more rain forecast.

· We seem to be over the worst of the downpour, but the clean-up continues.

· Our team are still on the ground helping residents and fixing things.

· You can find the latest weather forecast from MetService, state highway updates from Waka Kotahi at Traffic map (nzta.govt.nz) or check out Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management



Temporary toilets remain for some areas of Waitara and Inglewood; asking residents to save water

The wastewater system is still operating at capacity in Waitara and Inglewood, meaning some private toilets are slow to flush, so we’re providing portaloos for people to use if they need them.

Contractors will maintain the temporary toilets over the weekend at the following locations: Inglewood 2 on Brown Street. 6 in around Konini Street. One of these will be accessible Waitara 6 in and around Jackson/Leslie and Seymour streets. One of these will be accessible. 6 in and around Parris Street. 1 accessible.

The toilets in some homes in these areas may have already experienced overflows.

People are asked to conserve water eg: avoid using your washing machine for a few days and shorten showers.

There are two new wastewater overflows in Union Street and Blake Street in Waitara.

Konini Street and the Oxidation pond in Inglewood continue to overflow.

We have advised the Taranaki District Health Board and other partners.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause in these extreme weather event.

Roads & Bridges

· Te Rewa Rewa Bridge remains closed today as the Waiwhakaiho River is still very high.

· Flooding, slips and fallen trees have closed these roads:

Putts Rd, Uruti – full length (slips)

Mangatoro Rd, near Ahitītī – full length (slips)

Waitaanga Rd, near Tongapōrutu – full length (slips)

Okau Rd – from Waitaanga Rd to Mt Damper (slips)

Makino Rd North – full length (slips)

Tarata Rd – from Oapui Rd (flooding and slips)

Mangatete Rd, Ōkato – full length (flooding)

Upland Rd – between SH3 and Upper Lepper Rd (flooding).

Waikaramarama Rd, Pukearuhe – full length (slips).

We currently have seven crews out cutting tracks through slips for resident access.

Crews deal with a slip on Frankley Rd yesterday (19 August)

