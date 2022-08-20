Wanted To Arrest – Nathaniel North

Wellington Police want to locate 33-year-old Nathaniel North.

He has a warrant for his arrest and should not be approached. He is believed to be in the Wellington area.

Anyone who can provide information about his whereabouts should call Police on 111 and quote file number 220819/7883.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

