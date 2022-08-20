Update On SH1 Picton Link – Closure At 2 PM
Saturday, 20 August 2022, 1:25 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that SH1 into
Picton will be closed this afternoon for at least six hours
from 2 pm.
The interisland ferries have been
notified.
SH1 is the only route into Picton currently
given that SH6 is closed Renwick to Havelock/ Nelson due to
flood damage.
Due to rising water levels, the Para
Swamp on the approach to Picton, south of Koromiko, will be
inundated with water covering the highway by 2 pm and for at
least six hours afterwards well into the evening.
This
occurs once the Wairau River peaks and backs up the
Tuamarina River, thus closing SH1. The highway will be
closed between Spring Creek and
Koromiko/Picton.
