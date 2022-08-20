Update On SH1 Picton Link – Closure At 2 PM

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that SH1 into Picton will be closed this afternoon for at least six hours from 2 pm.

The interisland ferries have been notified.

SH1 is the only route into Picton currently given that SH6 is closed Renwick to Havelock/ Nelson due to flood damage.

Due to rising water levels, the Para Swamp on the approach to Picton, south of Koromiko, will be inundated with water covering the highway by 2 pm and for at least six hours afterwards well into the evening.

This occurs once the Wairau River peaks and backs up the Tuamarina River, thus closing SH1. The highway will be closed between Spring Creek and Koromiko/Picton.

People should check this website for updates later tonight: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/10 or https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/397721

