State Highway 1 Between Tuamarina And Koromiko Closed From 2.00 Pm Today, Sat 20 August

State Highway 1, from Tuamarina to Koromiko, will be closed from 2.00 pm today, Saturday 20 August 2022, for an initial six hour period until 8.00 pm this evening due to the risk of flooding. This will be continually monitored and reopened earlier if possible.

The road will be closed from Tuamarina, south of the expected flooding, through to the vicinity of Speeds Road near Koromiko.

If you have been displaced by the flooding and cannot get home, or do not have anywhere to stay please contact Marlborough Emergency Management: welfare@marlborough.govt.nz or Ph: 03 520 7400.

State Highway 6 from Rapaura Road to Hira remains closed. State Highway 63 between Renwick and St Arnaud is also closed due to a significant Branch River bridge approach washout, as well as damage further West to the Wash Bridge approaches. This means there is no direct link between Blenheim and Nelson.

A number of local roads are also closed including:

Queen Charlotte Drive, between Picton and Havelock

Marina Drive in Picton, at the Beach Road intersection

Vickerman Street Ford, Grovetown

Waikakaho Road from number 715

Waihopai Valley Road from the dam

Northbank Road is closed, 2.3km in from the start of the road

Fairhall Diversion and the Ford on Old Renwick Road

Hammerichs, Thompsons/O’Dwyers and Jacksons Fords

Tumbledown Bay Road from 3.2km in

Jones Road between the stop banks, approximately 2km along the road.

Morgans Road Ford

Old Renwick Road between Hammerichs and Jacksons Road is closed

Port Underwood Road from Waikawa Bay to Rarangi.

Chaytors Road between Wairau Bar Road and Bothams Bend Road

Terrace Road, Renwick

Boyce Street, Renwick

Para Road

Anakiwa Road, approximately 2km from the start of the road

Kenepuru Road, from the Moetapu Bay turnoff

Moetapu Bay Road for the length of the road

Wairau Bar Road

Centre Valley Road, 520m from the start of the road until beyond the final residence

Ronga Road, Rai Valley

Opouri Road, Rai Valley

Wakamarina Road 13.3km in until approximately 1.5km before the end of the road.

Stump Creek Road is closed between 170m to 200m, accessible from either end of Rapaura Road

Port Underwood Road - closed to vehicles over 12.6m long

Upton Downs Road, Seddon - closed to heavy or wide vehicles from number 146

Awatere Valley Road is closed at Limestone Bridge

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, national media and Brian FM on 100.9FM, and the Council website for further information.

