Havelock Water Update

Havelock residents are urged to conserve water following
a major leak in the townships potable water
supply.
Council has located a broken water main
underneath a flooded causeway however; this cannot be
repaired until surface flooding recedes.
Council’s
Operations and Maintenance Engineer, Stephen Rooney, says
while households in Havelock still have water available this
is at a much lower pressure.
“Attempts will be made
to repair the broken water main tomorrow morning,” Mr
Rooney said.
“While this work is being carried out
the water will be shut off for between four to six hours. We
encourage residents to fill a five-litre bucket to enable
them to flush their toilet during this time.”
As a
precaution port-a-loos have been stationed around the town
at the following locations:
· Behind the Havelock
Hotel
· Beside the publics toilets
· Next to
the Havelock Holiday Park office
· At the Havelock
Domain carpark
· At the Havelock Service
Station
· Next to the Four Square
This map
shows the locations of the port-a-loos in
Havelock.
