Havelock Water Update

Havelock residents are urged to conserve water following a major leak in the townships potable water supply.

Council has located a broken water main underneath a flooded causeway however; this cannot be repaired until surface flooding recedes.

Council’s Operations and Maintenance Engineer, Stephen Rooney, says while households in Havelock still have water available this is at a much lower pressure.

“Attempts will be made to repair the broken water main tomorrow morning,” Mr Rooney said.

“While this work is being carried out the water will be shut off for between four to six hours. We encourage residents to fill a five-litre bucket to enable them to flush their toilet during this time.”

As a precaution port-a-loos have been stationed around the town at the following locations:

· Behind the Havelock Hotel

· Beside the publics toilets

· Next to the Havelock Holiday Park office

· At the Havelock Domain carpark

· At the Havelock Service Station

· Next to the Four Square

This map shows the locations of the port-a-loos in Havelock.

