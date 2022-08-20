Kiingi Tuheitia Lays Down Challenge To Political Leaders
Saturday, 20 August 2022, 6:31 pm
Press Release: Kiingi Tuheitia
Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has challenged
the country’s political leaders to stop using Maaori and
race issues for political gain.
The Kiingitanga
delivered the message at the annual Koroneihana celebrations
at Tūrangawaewae in Ngāruawāhia this
week.
Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Ngira Simmonds says
Kiingi Tuheitia welcome the leaders but also challenged them
to rise above populist rhetoric when discussing issues such
as co-governance.
“The King believes our leaders
need to step up in this time of great change and
uncertainty."
“Aotearoa stands at a crossroad, and
our leaders need to decide what path to take."
“Do
we stay on the current path of growing inequality, poor
education, severe health problems, youth suicide and runaway
inflation? Or do we choose a different path?”
“But
most importantly, do our leaders have the courage to address
iwi Maaori issues without turning them into click bait for
political gain?”
Mr Simmonds said it was a robust
and fruitful discussion that would continue to inform
political discussions and policy develop.
The
Kiingitanga was hopeful of more civil and mature discussions
in the body politic, he
said.
