Kiingi Tuheitia Lays Down Challenge To Political Leaders

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has challenged the country’s political leaders to stop using Maaori and race issues for political gain.

The Kiingitanga delivered the message at the annual Koroneihana celebrations at Tūrangawaewae in Ngāruawāhia this week.

Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Ngira Simmonds says Kiingi Tuheitia welcome the leaders but also challenged them to rise above populist rhetoric when discussing issues such as co-governance.

“The King believes our leaders need to step up in this time of great change and uncertainty."

“Aotearoa stands at a crossroad, and our leaders need to decide what path to take."

“Do we stay on the current path of growing inequality, poor education, severe health problems, youth suicide and runaway inflation? Or do we choose a different path?”

“But most importantly, do our leaders have the courage to address iwi Maaori issues without turning them into click bait for political gain?”

Mr Simmonds said it was a robust and fruitful discussion that would continue to inform political discussions and policy develop.

The Kiingitanga was hopeful of more civil and mature discussions in the body politic, he said.

© Scoop Media

