State Highway 1 From Spring Creek To Koromiko Set To Reopen At 6.00 Pm, Sat 20 August
Saturday, 20 August 2022, 6:33 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
State Highway 1, between Spring Creek and Koromiko, was
set to reopen at 6.00 pm this evening subject to an
engineer’s assessment of any potential structural damage
to the Wairau Bridge.
State Highway 6 from Rapaura
Road to Hira remains closed. State Highway 63 between
Renwick and St Arnaud is also closed due to a significant
Branch River bridge approach washout, as well as damage
further West to the Wash Bridge approaches. This means there
is no direct link between Blenheim and Nelson.
A state
of local emergency was declared at 4.30 pm yesterday by
Marlborough’s Mayor John Leggett.
Residents should
follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, national
media and Brian FM on 100.9FM, and the Council website for
further
information.
