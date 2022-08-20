State Highway 1 From Spring Creek To Koromiko Set To Reopen At 6.00 Pm, Sat 20 August

State Highway 1, between Spring Creek and Koromiko, was set to reopen at 6.00 pm this evening subject to an engineer’s assessment of any potential structural damage to the Wairau Bridge.

State Highway 6 from Rapaura Road to Hira remains closed. State Highway 63 between Renwick and St Arnaud is also closed due to a significant Branch River bridge approach washout, as well as damage further West to the Wash Bridge approaches. This means there is no direct link between Blenheim and Nelson.

A state of local emergency was declared at 4.30 pm yesterday by Marlborough’s Mayor John Leggett.

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, national media and Brian FM on 100.9FM, and the Council website for further information.

