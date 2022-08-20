Tasman, Nelson, Marlborough State Highway Update

State highway closures across the Top of the South Island remain in place this weekend and into next week even as rainfall and river levels abate, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

This weather event across several days is having a huge impact upon communities and roading networks, says Helen Harris, National Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi.

“We are working as hard as we can to restore vital transport links. Everyone’s patience and understanding is appreciated. We are really pleased to be able to get SH1 near Picton open again at 6 pm given the Wairau River level is now dropping.”

Motorists are still strongly advised to avoid travel or keep to essential trips only in areas still covered in flood waters and debris around Tākaka, Nelson and Blenheim and where people are cleaning up.

Latest closure – SH1 to reopen 6 pm, entrance to Picton

SH1 closed to traffic at the entrance to Picton this afternoon at 2 pm due to an overflowing Wairau River, with water from the Tuamarina tributary filling the Para wetland area onto the highway. A slip also had to be cleared, but the high tide had less effect than anticipated so the route will reopen at 6 pm. Interisland ferry services are being kept informed.

Wairau River Bridge late this afternoon – levels now dropping, reducing pressure on the Para wetland and SH1 entrance to Picton.

Two routes into Nelson from Blenheim closed

Significant damage and slips on SH6 between Blenheim and Nelson mean that SH6 will not open for days. The next update will be on Tuesday, 23 August, says Ms Harris.

“The other key route into Nelson from Blenheim, SH63 via Renwick and St Arnaud is also closed due to a washout of the approach to the Branch Bridge. An update on that route will be available on Tuesday also. We know there is damage on this route also above the Rainbow turnoff.”

The alternative route into Nelson from the West Coast and North Canterbury is via the Lewis Pass, SH7, and Murchison.

Contractors will be clearing slips and debris over coming days, says Ms Harris. People need to be aware of this work, take care around crews, slow down and be prepared for delays.

State highway situation as at 4.30 pm Saturday

Golden Bay/ Mohua

SH60 opened Onekaka to Tākaka this afternoon to light vehicles only, single lane. This section of highway may close overnight so check the traffic map. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Nelson/Marlborough

SH6 from Nelson to Renwick near Blenheim is remaining closed. (See note above)

North of Nelson: SH6 between Tui Glen and Hira will have escorted convoys for residents between 5 and 7 pm tonight, closed overnight at Bayview. Potentially, this section of SH6 could be reopened to everyone on Sunday once Waka Kotahi has ascertained access to the side valleys is safe.

SH6 Rocks Road Nelson Central from Haven Road to the Tahunanui intersection will remain closed until geotechnical inspections along this route indicate it is safe to do so.

The detour route to and from central Nelson is via Haven Rd, Halifax St, Rutherford St and Waimea Rd. This route is available for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV). There are no alternative routes through the city due to height and weight restrictions. All vehicles must comply with speed restrictions.

SH63 St Arnaud to Renwick is closed due to a washout at the Branch Bridge. (See note above)

Marlborough Sounds

The damage to the Marlborough Sounds roads may exceed the damage from last year’s July 2021 storm with all roads in the Sounds likely to remain closed for some time.

Kenepuru and Pelorus road networks have sustained significant damage. Marlborough District declared a State of Emergency on Friday night.

