Arrests Made Following Firearms Incident, Welcome Bay

Police have arrested two men this afternoon following an incident in Welcome Bay where a firearm was allegedly presented and threats made.

Officers were called to a residential address about 2.50pm.

The alleged offender left the property in a vehicle. It was located abandoned nearby a short time later, and the two occupants were found in the vicinity of the vehicle.

The incident is believed to be connected to a matter this morning, where one man sustained a minor wrist injury during an altercation, during which a firearm was also allegedly discharged.

Police are currently not seeking anyone else in relation to these matters.

We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation today while we worked in the area.

The two men have been taken into custody and charges are being considered.

