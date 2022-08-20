Arrests Made Following Firearms Incident, Welcome Bay
Saturday, 20 August 2022, 6:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested two men this afternoon following an
incident in Welcome Bay where a firearm was allegedly
presented and threats made.
Officers were called to a
residential address about 2.50pm.
The alleged offender
left the property in a vehicle. It was located abandoned
nearby a short time later, and the two occupants were found
in the vicinity of the vehicle.
The incident is
believed to be connected to a matter this morning, where one
man sustained a minor wrist injury during an altercation,
during which a firearm was also allegedly
discharged.
Police are currently not seeking anyone
else in relation to these matters.
We would like to
thank the public for their patience and cooperation today
while we worked in the area.
The two men have been
taken into custody and charges are being
considered.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...More>>