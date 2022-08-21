Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson/Marlborough/Tasman State Highway Update

Sunday, 21 August 2022, 1:37 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

While the rain has stopped and floodwaters have receded, the state highway network across the top of the South Island remains seriously affected.

Recovery and assessment work is continuing. However, because of the extent of the damage caused, it will be some time before the links between Nelson and Blenheim on State Highway 6 and State Highway 63 are restored. An update on their status will be provided on Tuesday, 23 August.

The only alternative route into Nelson from Blenheim, the West Coast and Canterbury is via the Lewis Pass, State Highway 7, and Murchison, State Highways 65 and 6

State Highway closures:

  • SH6 Nelson to Blenheim – Hira to Rai Valley. Closed due to flood damage
  • SH6 Rocks Road - Nelson Central from Haven Road to the Tahunanui intersection. Closed because of slip risk
    • The detour route is via Haven Rd, Halifax St, Rutherford St and Waimea Rd. This route is available for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV). There are no alternative routes through the city due to height and weight restrictions. All vehicles must comply with speed restrictions.
  • SH63 Renwick to Saint Arnaud. Closed because of flood damage

(Image: Slip clearing, SH6 Whangamoa Hill)

Nelson:

Further geotechnical assessments are being carried out on the cliff face above State Highway 6 Rocks Road. While the aim is to restore the route as quickly as possible. However, this cannot be done until it is safe to do so.

State Highway 6, Bayview Road to Atawhai. This is operating as a single lane today while slips are cleared. Access is for residents only, and all other road users should avoid the area. Work is underway to restore two lanes from to Hira, but this will depend on conditions and the possibility of further slips.

Flooding did close State Highway 6 at Kohatu overnight. However, it was reopened early this morning.

Tasman/ Tākaka:

State Highway 60 from Appleby through to Upper Tākaka is open.However, the route has been affected by flood damage. Some surface flooding remains between Appleby and Riwaka, and traffic management is in place.

The Tākaka Hill is open. A large slip at Whiskey Creek was cleared overnight.

State Highway 60 between Tākaka and Onekaka is open to light vehicles only. Stop/Go traffic management with temporary traffic lights is in place from Pupu Springs to Rangiheiata. The road is closed to heavy vehicles.

General Advice:

While the bad weather has eased, the need for road users to take extreme care remains.

The weather has caused extensive damage, and drivers must drive to the conditions. Contractors are working hard to restore access to affected areas. This means roadworks and delays will affect travel times. Road users are urged to check road conditions before travelling.

Motorists are still strongly advised to avoid travel or keep to essential trips only in areas still covered in flood waters and debris around Tākaka, Nelson and Blenheim.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 