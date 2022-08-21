Nelson/Marlborough/Tasman State Highway Update

While the rain has stopped and floodwaters have receded, the state highway network across the top of the South Island remains seriously affected.

Recovery and assessment work is continuing. However, because of the extent of the damage caused, it will be some time before the links between Nelson and Blenheim on State Highway 6 and State Highway 63 are restored. An update on their status will be provided on Tuesday, 23 August.

The only alternative route into Nelson from Blenheim, the West Coast and Canterbury is via the Lewis Pass, State Highway 7, and Murchison, State Highways 65 and 6

State Highway closures:

SH6 Nelson to Blenheim – Hira to Rai Valley. Closed due to flood damage

SH6 Rocks Road - Nelson Central from Haven Road to the Tahunanui intersection. Closed because of slip risk The detour route is via Haven Rd, Halifax St, Rutherford St and Waimea Rd. This route is available for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV). There are no alternative routes through the city due to height and weight restrictions. All vehicles must comply with speed restrictions.

SH63 Renwick to Saint Arnaud. Closed because of flood damage

(Image: Slip clearing, SH6 Whangamoa Hill)

Nelson:

Further geotechnical assessments are being carried out on the cliff face above State Highway 6 Rocks Road. While the aim is to restore the route as quickly as possible. However, this cannot be done until it is safe to do so.

State Highway 6, Bayview Road to Atawhai. This is operating as a single lane today while slips are cleared. Access is for residents only, and all other road users should avoid the area. Work is underway to restore two lanes from to Hira, but this will depend on conditions and the possibility of further slips.

Flooding did close State Highway 6 at Kohatu overnight. However, it was reopened early this morning.

Tasman/ Tākaka:

State Highway 60 from Appleby through to Upper Tākaka is open.However, the route has been affected by flood damage. Some surface flooding remains between Appleby and Riwaka, and traffic management is in place.

The Tākaka Hill is open. A large slip at Whiskey Creek was cleared overnight.

State Highway 60 between Tākaka and Onekaka is open to light vehicles only. Stop/Go traffic management with temporary traffic lights is in place from Pupu Springs to Rangiheiata. The road is closed to heavy vehicles.

General Advice:

While the bad weather has eased, the need for road users to take extreme care remains.

The weather has caused extensive damage, and drivers must drive to the conditions. Contractors are working hard to restore access to affected areas. This means roadworks and delays will affect travel times. Road users are urged to check road conditions before travelling.

Motorists are still strongly advised to avoid travel or keep to essential trips only in areas still covered in flood waters and debris around Tākaka, Nelson and Blenheim.

© Scoop Media

