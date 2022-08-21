Marlborough August Weather Event Update #2

Reconnaissance efforts continue in the Marlborough region following the recent weather event.

Civil Defence Emergency teams continue to assist with the delivery of medication and other essential items to isolated communities around the Marlborough region including Canvastown, Rai Valley and those in the Marlborough Sounds.

Marlborough Harbourmaster boats will be out on the water today in Queen Charlotte Sound to check on residents and conditions. Harbourmaster advises navigators to proceed with caution there may be significant amounts of debris in the water.

If you need assistance as a recent of the weather event, please contact the Marlborough District Council on 03 520 7400 or email welfare@marlborough.govt.nz

State Highways and local road closures

State Highway 1 between Spring Creek and Koromiko is now open. An engineer’s assessment of the Wairau Bridge deemed it safe to reopen at 7pm last night.

State Highway 6 from Rapaura Road to Hira remains closed. State Highway 63 between Renwick and St Arnaud is also closed due to a significant Branch River bridge approach washout, as well as damage further West to the Wash Bridge approaches. This means there is no direct link between Blenheim and Nelson.

A number of local roads around the region also remain closed. For a full list of closures visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

Havelock Water

People in Havelock are asked to limit water use following a leak in the Havelock township potable water supply.

Council is working to locate the leak at present, but this is difficult under current circumstances. Low pressure or loss of supply maybe experienced.

Surface water contamination

People continue to be advised to treat all surface water as if it is contaminated with sewerage. Please take hygiene precautions when coming into contact with surface water.

Drinking water advice

The Public Health Service recommends people on their own water supply, who are affected by flooding, to boil their water. Flood water can contain bugs that can make people sick.

For further information about treating drinking water visit: www.healthed.govt.nz/resource/water-collection-tanks-and-safe-household-water or www.esr.cri.nz/assets/WATER-CONTENT/ESR0940-Household-water-supply.pdf

