Name release - Waikato Expressway crash
Sunday, 21 August 2022, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the pedestrian who died after being
struck by a vehicle on the Waikato Expressway on 19
August.
He was Jonathan Kevin Bulled, aged 52, from
Hamilton.
Our thoughts are with his family and loved
ones.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing
