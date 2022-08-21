Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wet Weather And Landslips In Wellington – Update 12.15pm Sunday 21 August

Sunday, 21 August 2022, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

  • Ten weather-related incidents have been reported today compared to 46 yesterday – so things are hopefully quietening down across the city and our contractors and staff can get a break.
  • Main Road in Tawa is closed again to clear another large slip between Victory Avenue and McLennan Street. Diversions are in place but motorists can expect some delays. It is likely the road will be closed for several days due to the amount of material that’s come down and the presence of a large unstable tree at the top of the slip. It is likely the tree will have to be cut down.
  • The Pass of Branda – on the coastal road between Breaker Bay and Seatoun – is closed by a large slip and will likely remain closed for several days. Residents are asked to keep clear of this site due to its ongoing instability and the fact large rocks are continuing to come down.
  • Tio Tio Road in Seatoun remains closed to traffic.
  • Sutherland Crescent in Melrose remains closed while preparations are made to clear slip rubble and remove three cars damaged by the slip.
  • The Terrace between Ghuznee Street and Buller Street remains closed to traffic following the large slip there last week. Geotechnical engineers are wating for dry weather before they make a call on the stability of the slip face.
  • Ngaio Gorge Road reopened late last night after the large slip that came down yesterday afternoon
  • More sizeable slips have come down across town overnight on the likes of Middleton Road, Johnsonville, Hutt Road at Kaiwharawhara and Grant Road in Thorndon but these roads are passable.
  • People are urged to stay off the tracks in Otari-Wilton’s Bush below the very large slip that came down the slope from Wilton Park yesterday – there is deep mud and the slip is still moving so this is a genuine hazard.
  • A total of 19 people remain evacuated while a number of houses across the city are assessed by inspectors.
  • Residents in hillier sections of the city are urged to check drains are clear to help water to get away and prevent soil becoming so waterlogged that it is at risk of slipping. Residents should also photograph damage on their properties and report it to their insurers.

