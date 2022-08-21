Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rāhui In Place From Te Parinui O Whiti To Kahurangi Point

Sunday, 21 August 2022, 6:49 pm
Press Release: Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust

A small rōpū gathered at Tāhunanui in Whakatū today to implement a rāhui across the coastal areas and rivers, from Te Parinui o Whiti to Kahurangi Point, including Aorere and Tai Tapu. Photo: SUPPLIED

Te Tauihu iwi have placed a rāhui across the entire northern coastline of Te Tauihu o Te Waka-a-Māui, as floodwaters continue to pose significant disruptions across the rohe.

The rāhui, which took effect at noon on Saturday, covers the area from Te Parinui o Whiti (the White Bluffs) in the east, west to Kahurangi Point, including Aorere and Tai Tapu. It covers all coastlines, river mouths, and floodwaters, and prevents the gathering of seafood and kai in these areas as well as swimming and entering the water.

The rāhui was implemented by the Iwi Emergency Management Rōpū, which works as part of the Nelson/Tasman Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), with the support of the eight mana whenua iwi of Te Tauihu. A rōpū of mana whenua iwi gathered at Tāhunanui for karakia to acknowledge the implementation of the rāhui.

Iwi Emergency Management Rōpū Tikanga Pou lead Barney Thomas said the rāhui would remain in place as long as te Taiao dictated.

“It has to be healthy and that could be some time off. It’s sad that we are here again, but that is Tāwhirimātea and what we must do as people of the land is work with that - work with what we are handed.”

The eight iwi currently have representatives working as part of Emergency Management Operations Centres in both Nelson/Tasman and Wairau.

Iwi Emergency Management Rōpū representative and Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Pouwhakahaere Rauemi Dr Lorraine Eade said iwi and Māori rōpū had come together quickly to support communities.

“That’s the plus side to a very bad situation not just for Wairau, not just for Whakatū or Mohua, but for the entire rohe. The way marae, iwi and Māori social services have stood up has been incredible and this sort of support people is what helps our communities get through such stressful times.”

Waikawa Marae was this afternoon activated on Saturday to support people stranded in Picton with the temporary close of State Highway 1 between Tuamarino and Koromiko. Omaka Marae in Blenheim and Tuamātene in Grovetown were also placed on stand-by but have since been stood down.

“We want to acknowledge our marae, kaimahi on the ground and also the many others who have offered and continue to offer manaaki and support. There is still a long road ahead, but together we do get further.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 