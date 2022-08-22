Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Long-term Closure Of SH1 Through Mangamuka Gorge Likely

Monday, 22 August 2022, 3:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi is warning of the potential for SH1 through the Mangamuka Gorge to remain closed for some time, following significant damage caused to the highway from torrential rain this month.

Waka Kotahi regional transport systems manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says a timeline for rebuilding and re-opening the highway through the gorge won’t be known until geotechnical engineers have carried out detailed assessments of all of the damage sites.

“Our crews have only been able to gain safe access to some areas in the past day, with conditions in the gorge still highly unstable. Even with the fine weather currently, parts of the road and surrounding hillsides are continuing to move.

“We’re dealing with more than a half dozen major slips and underslips following this rain event. The soil in this area is generally soft and unstable to begin with, which makes the stability of the land in the gorge particularly susceptible to the effects of severe weather, including more frequent and heavier rain storm events and conversely drought conditions in summer.”

The most recent heavy rain has caused five new underslips in the gorge (with movement of land below the road). Three of these underslips are currently being investigated by geotechnical specialists to determine the most effective permanent solutions for stabilisng the land. The remaining two underslips have been identified as ‘slow movement sites’, which will continue to be monitored to determine the rate of movement and the potential need for longer term remedial works.

“We closely monitor all known land movement and slips in the Mangamuka Gorge, as we do for all state highways, but the increasing frequency and intensity of severe weather events as a result of climate change means that slips and closures are becoming more common, on state highways as well as on local roads.

“We understand the importance of this route to the people of Northland, and we will provide an update on the extent of the damage and the likely timeline for completing repairs as soon as our damage assessments are complete.”

The detour route while SH1 through the gorge is closed is SH 10 via Kerikeri, Kaeo to Aawanui and to SH1 Kaitaia.

Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

