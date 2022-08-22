Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough August Weather Event Update #5

Monday, 22 August 2022, 6:14 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The Emergency Management team is keeping a close eye on the rain currently falling in Marlborough and the weather system forecast for the end of the week. The MetService isn’t forecasting anything substantial however; with the already sodden landscape any rainfall could have a significant impact.

Barge subsidies

Council will underwrite barge services into the Kenepuru and Queen Charlotte Sounds and from French Pass to d’Urville Island, to assist residents impacted by the recent rain event.

The subsidy will run in partnership with Johnsons’ Barge Service Limited in Havelock, Kenny Barging in Picton and d’Urville Crossings at French Pass.

For further information visit the Johnson’s Barge Service Ltd Facebook page: www.facebook.com/johnsonsbargeserviceltd, the Kenny Barge Picton Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/kennybarging or the d’Urville Crossings website: https://durvillecrossings.co.nz/

State Highways and local roads

Crews are out and about the Marlborough region working to assess the damage to local roads and State Highways.

Crews based in Port Underwood, Queen Charlotte Drive, Kenepuru Road and at the Branch River on State Highway 63, have begun the huge task of repairing those sections of road that have been severely affected.

There is significant damage to the roading network. The closures of State Highway 6 and State Highway 63 are necessary for safety reasons, and all road users are asked to respect this. Access needs to be prioritised for emergency services, road crews, and affected residents.

For the latest information on the status of local roads visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts?itemCategory=roads

Building assessments

Building assessors and geotech engineers have travelled via helicopter and boat today to assess houses and bachs in Okiwi Bay and the Outer and Inner Pelorus Sound. These assessments will continue over the coming days.

Some houses and bachs have sustained significant damage as a result of the rain event and owners are asked to take care when checking their property.

If your house or bach has been damaged, please contact your insurer directly.

Welfare services

The team at Marlborough’s Emergency Management Operations Centre has received an increase in phone calls today from residents who have various welfare needs.

If you are having difficulty understanding or interpreting your insurance policy or the insurance process, the Residential Advisory Service (RAS) is available to help at: https://advisory.org.nz/

If you need assistance to find temporary accommodation while your home is repaired or rebuilt or if repairs prevent access to your home visit: https://www.tas.mbie.govt.nz/

Those residents who have been severely impacted by the rain event and require financial support can contact the Ministry of Social Development on Ph: 0800 559 009.

Damage to Wither Hills Farm Park and Picton tracks

Many tracks within the Wither Hills Farm Park and tracks in Picton have been damaged. Users are advised to take care when walking or biking.

Taylor River

The Taylor River path, upstream of the Wither Road extension, is washed out . This may be closed for some time until the necessary repairs are completed.

Sutherland Stream

Lower Sutherland Stream track bridge is closed, due to severe damage at the beginning of the track. To access the Lower Sutherland Stream track please use the lower bridge and signposted detour track.

Wither Hills

The middle track is closed between the Mt Vernon track and Cob Cottage track.

Victoria Domain

The Lower Bobs Bay track is closed due to another slip and will be cleared this week.

Cruise guide cameras

There are currently some outages with the live cameras in the Marlborough Sounds due to recent rain impacts on the network. Council is working to restore this. Further information can be found on the Cruise Guide: https://cruiseguide.co.nz/marlborough-sounds/live-cameras/live-cameras/

