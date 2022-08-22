Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington: Planned Protest Activity

Monday, 22 August 2022, 6:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell:

There will be a significant Police presence around Wellington City ahead of planned protest activity expected to start tomorrow.

Additional Police staff have been called in from outside of the Wellington Police District and plans are in place to respond if required.

Wellington District Police have put a traffic management plan into effect, restricting unauthorised vehicle movement and parking around Parliament and this will remain in place until the conclusion of the protest.

Road closures include the Parliament end of Lambton Quay, lower Molesworth Street, and Kate Sheppard Place.

Our message to commuters and people who work or move through the area is to plan ahead.

While we anticipate the traffic disruption to be minimal, there will be more people in the area, which may cause some delays.

Police respect the right to lawful protest. However, any behaviour deemed unlawful or that disrupts people from going about their lawful business will not be tolerated.

Trespass orders remain in place for some people who were trespassed from Parliament earlier this year and we will look to enforce those orders.

Police will maintain a high-visibility throughout the city, particularly in the area around Parliament grounds.

Our focus will be around public safety and ensuring that the disruption to the public is kept to a minimum.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 