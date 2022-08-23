Hawke's Bay Police Seeking Information

Police investigating an incident in Puketapu, Napier on Sunday are seeking

help from the public.

A woman was walking along a track close to Vicarage Road where she was

verbally threatened by a male unknown to her.

He was acting erratically and aggressively, and while the woman was

physically uninjured, she was understandably shaken and is receiving support.

Police were notified immediately and did attend, but did not locate anyone of

interest.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen the incident, or the man, in

the Vicarage Road area around 11:15am on Sunday to come forward - or anyone

who may have experienced similar behavior from a man over the weekend.

The man was described as a Māori, large build, wearing black pants and a

navy crewneck jersey with white writing on it, and well over six feet tall.

If you have any information which may help Police, please get in touch via

105 and quote file number 220822/8769.

© Scoop Media

