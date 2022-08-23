Hawke's Bay Police Seeking Information
Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 5:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating an incident in Puketapu, Napier on
Sunday are seeking
help from the public.
A woman
was walking along a track close to Vicarage Road where she
was
verbally threatened by a male unknown to
her.
He was acting erratically and aggressively, and
while the woman was
physically uninjured, she was
understandably shaken and is receiving support.
Police
were notified immediately and did attend, but did not locate
anyone of
interest.
Police are looking for anyone
who may have seen the incident, or the man, in
the
Vicarage Road area around 11:15am on Sunday to come forward
- or anyone
who may have experienced similar behavior
from a man over the weekend.
The man was described as
a Māori, large build, wearing black pants and a
navy
crewneck jersey with white writing on it, and well over six
feet tall.
If you have any information which may help
Police, please get in touch via
105 and quote file number
220822/8769.
