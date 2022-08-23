Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Invercargill - Arrest Following Aggravated Robbery

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 7:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:

Invercargill Police have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in relation
to an aggravated robbery in the city on 18 August.

The man appeared in Invercargill District Court on 22 August, charged with
aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a motor
vehicle, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and driving while disqualified.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again on 13
September.

The charges relate to an incident that took place on Ross Street at around
10.45pm on 18 August, when a man allegedly presented a firearm at the two
occupants of a blue Subaru Impreza parked on the street, before stealing the
car.

The Subaru Impreza has not been recovered at this stage, and Police believe
it may have been driven out of town.

The alleged offender had arrived in Ross Street in a yellow Mazda Familia.
That car, which had subsequently been partly painted silver, has since been
recovered by Police.

Police would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen either
the Subaru Impreza or the Mazda Familia in the days since the aggravated
robbery.

Also of interest to Police is a red Subaru Forester stolen from Dunedin and
recovered in Invercargill yesterday.

If you have any information about these three vehicles, or any other
information which could assist our enquiries, please contact Police via our
105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 220819/6867.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org

