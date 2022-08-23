Invercargill - Arrest Following Aggravated Robbery

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:

Invercargill Police have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in relation

to an aggravated robbery in the city on 18 August.

The man appeared in Invercargill District Court on 22 August, charged with

aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a motor

vehicle, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and driving while disqualified.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again on 13

September.

The charges relate to an incident that took place on Ross Street at around

10.45pm on 18 August, when a man allegedly presented a firearm at the two

occupants of a blue Subaru Impreza parked on the street, before stealing the

car.

The Subaru Impreza has not been recovered at this stage, and Police believe

it may have been driven out of town.

The alleged offender had arrived in Ross Street in a yellow Mazda Familia.

That car, which had subsequently been partly painted silver, has since been

recovered by Police.

Police would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen either

the Subaru Impreza or the Mazda Familia in the days since the aggravated

robbery.

Also of interest to Police is a red Subaru Forester stolen from Dunedin and

recovered in Invercargill yesterday.

If you have any information about these three vehicles, or any other

information which could assist our enquiries, please contact Police via our

105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 220819/6867.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

